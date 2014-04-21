HTC One M8 Hits Stores In India On May 7, To Cost 49,900 INR

The HTC One M8 is one of the hottest devices of this year, and come May 7 it will be available in stores across India for ₹ 49,900 INR. The One M8 is HTC’s Android flagship for 2014, and builds on the beautiful aesthetics of the 2013 HTC One. This time round there’s even more metal, a faster Snapdragon 801 quad-core chip clocked at 2.5 Ghz, and this processor is paired with a Adreno 330 GPU and 2GB of RAM.

The display now measures 5″, and retains the 1080p resolution. You get 16 GB of internal storage, a microSD slot with support for cards upto 128 GB in size and 50 GB of Google Drive storage. A 2600 mAh battery powers this brute, and HTC’s also built in an ultra power saving mode to help you squeeze that extra usage. This should come in handy as the M8 also has support for Indian LTE networks, making it one of the few devices to support the 2300 MHz band on the FDD-LTE network that both Airtel and Reliance Jio are rolling out. In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S5 only leaves you with HSDPA support, while both the iPhone 5C and 5S also feature Indian LTE capabilities.

Finally, the One M8 packs the controversial 4 Megapixel Ultrapixel camera that is now paired with another module that acts as a depth sensor, making for a duo-camera setup.

So if you were going to pick up a Galaxy S5, you might want to hold off on that purchase till May 7 at least. Reacting to HTC’s competitive pricing, it seems Samsung’s already begun to slash the S5 price which is now down to Rs 46,881 on Flipkart. This should make for an interesting battle, the S5 despite being an excellent smartphone in its own right, is also the most underwhelming Galaxy S lineup launches so far, and the challenger One M8 is building on the positive feedback that the 2013 One received.



Share this: Facebook

Google

Twitter

