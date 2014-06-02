At the heels of the Tizen Developer Conference that kicks off today in San Francisco, Samsung’s first Tizen smartphone simply called the Z, has just been made official.
The phone itself while not packing top of the line specifications, is no slouch by any means. It comes with a 4.8-inch Super AMOLED display (1280×720p), packs a quad-core 2.3GHz processor and will run Tizen version 2.2.1. Just like the Galaxy S5, it also supports a heart rate monitor, a fingerprint sensor and comes with functionality such as an ultra power saving mode and download booster that also first made an appearance of the Galaxy flagship. It is powered by a 2600 mAh battery, has a 8 MP camera with a 2.1 MP front facing shooter, 16 GB of internal storage and support for microSD cards. Connectivity options include support for LTE Cat. 4, NFC and an IR sensor. It will come in Black and Gold, with a faux leather finish that we have seen before from Samsung.
I am at the Tizen Developer Conference here in San Francisco and will be bring you more on this first of a kind device. We’ve already heard about Tizen 3.0 and this device will certainly see that update.
The Z will initially launch in Russia in Q3 and spread to other markets. No word on pricing yet. Stay tuned for more.
(Click to expand)
Via: Sam Mobile
33 thoughts on “The first Tizen smartphone is here – The Samsung Z”
As you can see, it is up against some hefty competitors in the type of the
PlayStation three, but you can know that there are several excellent motives why the Xbox is undoubtedly the PlayStation’s greatest
rival for the title of greatest of the video games systems.
Feel free to visit my site … Play Minecraft Ps3 Edition
Orianna now gains a passive range indicator that shows the range at which The Ball will return to her when attached to an allied Champion. What makes Shen unique is his power system –
instead of using mana or health, he has an energy bar that is
much smaller than a mana bar but regenerates much quicker.
The following guide to Goblins in Final Fantasy Tactics
will help you optimally use this monster in your party.
My web page – Summoners War Cheats Android (Ida)
Cette osmose venir dans lequel la plus de leur capacité antioxydante.
My site; Vente En Ligne De Médicaments
Helpful info. Lucky me I found your web site accidentally,
and I’m surprised why this accident didn’t took place earlier!
I bookmarked it.
Hey there! I just wanted to ask if you ever have
any problems with hackers? My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I
ended up losing months of hard work due to no data backup.
Do you have any methods to protect against hackers?
I am genuinely grateful to the owner of this web site who has shared this wonderful article at at this time.
Here is my webpage – форум пидарасов
The following step is to get your name out on the internet in a variety of ways.
Ask your family and friends for any professionals they may recommend.
In the worst case, there may be no educational
requirement at all to become a member and the dentists need know nothing about placing dental implants.
Fantastic blog! Do you have any tips for aspiring writers?
I’m planning to start my own blog soon but I’m a little lost on everything.
Would you suggest starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid
option? There are so many choices out there that I’m totally overwhelmed ..
Any ideas? Bless you!
When I originally commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added”
checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get four e-mails with the
same comment. Is there any way you can remove me from that service?
Many thanks!
My page – Clash of Clans Triche gemmes
Hi there…. We have created a exceptional
Search engine optimization service which could rank any web pages
in almost any industry (whether or not it’s a competitive market such as
acai berry) to position easily. Yahoo and google cannot unearth because we
make use of specialized ways to avoid footprints. Are you currently fascinated to test it for free?
Hello my family member! I wish to say that this post is amazing, great written and include almost all
important infos. I’d like to peer extra posts like this .
Hey there outstanding blog! Does running a blog such as this take a large amount
of work? I have very little expertise in coding however I had been hoping to start my own blog soon. Anyway, should you have any ideas
or techniques for new blog owners please share. I know this is off subject but I just had to ask.
Thank you!
Thanks for sharing your info. I really appreciate
your efforts and I will be waiting for your next write ups
thank you once again.
Review my page operation flashpoint dragon rising crack chomikuj
I am actually thankful to the owner of this web site who has shared
this wonderful piece of writing at at this place.
Hey there! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would
be okay. I’m undoubtedly enjoying your blog and look forward to
new updates.
I do not even understand how I finished up here, however I
thought this post was good. I do not recognize who you might be however certainly
you’re going to a famous blogger if you happen to are not already.
Cheers!
Moreover, discolorations that are due to antibiotics and hereditary factors, that is
natural pigmentation can lighten between two and three shades after whitening treatments.
Ask your family and friends for any professionals they may recommend.
These ages old systems, based on herbs and diet,
offer a powerfully effective and gentle way to heal, with the least danger of
side effects.
magnificent submit, very informative. I wonder why
the opposite experts of this sector do not realize this. You should proceed your writing.
I am confident, you have a huge readers’ base already!
I am in fact glad to glance at this web site posts which includes lots of helpful information, thanks for providing these statistics.
I love what you guys tend to be up too. This sort of clever work and exposure!
Keep up the wonderful works guys I’ve added you guys to my personal blogroll.
The job description must describe the actions required to make sure that target might be met.
Thanks for ones marvelous posting! I really enjoyed reading it, you will be a great author.
I will ensure that I bookmark your blog and will come back in the future.
I want to encourage continue your great writing, have a nice holiday weekend!
Hello just wanted to give you a brief heads up and let
you know a few of the images aren’t loading properly. I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue.
I’ve tried it in two different internet browsers and both show
the same outcome.
What’s up, all the time i used to check blog posts here early
in the morning, since i love to find out more and more.
An impressive share! I’ve just forwarded this onto a co-worker who
was doing a little research on this. And he in fact
ordered me lunch simply because I found it for him…
lol. So let me reword this…. Thanks for the meal!!
But yeah, thanx for spending some time to discuss
this issue here on your web site.
To electric music innovator Afrikan Sciences.
To quote among the great political analysts Bonaventure Bootlegger
‘You can lead a horse to water, big-deal. Skylanders Giants is the highly
anticipated sequel to the original Skylanders game, called Skylanders: Spyro’s Adventure.
“Principal Van – Der Jagt of Ogden International School failed to report more than one case of severe bullying,” the petition says.
You’ll find many protection processes for Clash of Clans but none Review to be just connected.
Incredible mobile! I play my favorite games there, like clash of clans and I get gemas infinitas!
My partner and I absolutely love your blog and find almost all of
your post’s to be what precisely I’m looking for.
Does one offer guest writers to write content to suit your needs?
I wouldn’t mind creating a post or elaborating on some of the subjects you write with regards to
here. Again, awesome site!
samsung 50 inch led tv at target
sony 50 inch led tv ex645
50 inch led tv costco
50 inch led tv cheap
This particular placement often leads to being perfect
for workout additional information. Sites such as will provides you with more information than utilized
typically dream about.
ecostar 50 inch led tv
50 inch led tv wattage
50 inch led tv cyber monday
50 inch led tv with vga input
I think the admin of this web page is actually working hard in favor of his website, for the reason that
here every data is quality based stuff.
Por ahora, usted probablemente ha oído hablar del fenómeno de los juegos móviles que es Pokémon GO. Tal vez usted es incluso entre las decenas de millones de personas que han descargado a un ritmo sin precedentes, por lo que es el juego móvil más grande en la historia de EE.UU..