The first Tizen smartphone is here – The Samsung Z

At the heels of the Tizen Developer Conference that kicks off today in San Francisco, Samsung’s first Tizen smartphone simply called the Z, has just been made official.

The phone itself while not packing top of the line specifications, is no slouch by any means. It comes with a 4.8-inch Super AMOLED display (1280×720p), packs a quad-core 2.3GHz processor and will run Tizen version 2.2.1. Just like the Galaxy S5, it also supports a heart rate monitor, a fingerprint sensor and comes with functionality such as an ultra power saving mode and download booster that also first made an appearance of the Galaxy flagship. It is powered by a 2600 mAh battery, has a 8 MP camera with a 2.1 MP front facing shooter, 16 GB of internal storage and support for microSD cards. Connectivity options include support for LTE Cat. 4, NFC and an IR sensor. It will come in Black and Gold, with a faux leather finish that we have seen before from Samsung.

I am at the Tizen Developer Conference here in San Francisco and will be bring you more on this first of a kind device. We’ve already heard about Tizen 3.0 and this device will certainly see that update.

The Z will initially launch in Russia in Q3 and spread to other markets. No word on pricing yet. Stay tuned for more.

Via: Sam Mobile

