samsung-z-tizen-11
Featured, Samsung, Tizen

The first Tizen smartphone is here – The Samsung Z

33 Comments

Share the post "The first Tizen smartphone is here – The Samsung Z"

At the heels of the Tizen Developer Conference that kicks off today in San Francisco, Samsung’s first Tizen smartphone simply called the Z, has just been made official.

samsung-z-tizen-11

The phone itself while not packing top of the line specifications, is no slouch by any means. It comes with  a 4.8-inch Super AMOLED display (1280×720p), packs a quad-core 2.3GHz processor and will  run Tizen version 2.2.1. Just like the Galaxy S5, it also supports a heart rate monitor, a fingerprint sensor and comes with functionality such as an ultra power saving mode and download booster that also first made an appearance of the Galaxy flagship. It is powered by a 2600 mAh battery, has a 8 MP camera with a 2.1 MP front facing shooter, 16 GB of internal storage and support for microSD cards. Connectivity options include support for LTE Cat. 4, NFC and an IR sensor. It will come in Black and Gold, with a faux leather finish that we have seen before from Samsung.

samsung-z-tizen-31

I am at the Tizen Developer Conference here in San Francisco and will be bring you more on this first of a kind device. We’ve already heard about Tizen 3.0 and this device will certainly see that update.

Samsung Z Specs

The Z will initially launch in Russia in Q3 and spread to other markets. No word on pricing yet. Stay tuned for more.

Samsung Z Specs

(Click to expand)

Via: Sam Mobile

33 thoughts on “The first Tizen smartphone is here – The Samsung Z”

  2. Orianna now gains a passive range indicator that shows the range at which The Ball will return to her when attached to an allied Champion. What makes Shen unique is his power system –
    instead of using mana or health, he has an energy bar that is
    much smaller than a mana bar but regenerates much quicker.

    The following guide to Goblins in Final Fantasy Tactics
    will help you optimally use this monster in your party.

    My web page – Summoners War Cheats Android (Ida)

  5. Hey there! I just wanted to ask if you ever have
    any problems with hackers? My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I
    ended up losing months of hard work due to no data backup.

    Do you have any methods to protect against hackers?

  7. The following step is to get your name out on the internet in a variety of ways.

    Ask your family and friends for any professionals they may recommend.
    In the worst case, there may be no educational
    requirement at all to become a member and the dentists need know nothing about placing dental implants.

  10. Hi there…. We have created a exceptional
    Search engine optimization service which could rank any web pages
    in almost any industry (whether or not it’s a competitive market such as
    acai berry) to position easily. Yahoo and google cannot unearth because we
    make use of specialized ways to avoid footprints. Are you currently fascinated to test it for free?

  11. Hello my family member! I wish to say that this post is amazing, great written and include almost all
    important infos. I’d like to peer extra posts like this .

  12. Hey there outstanding blog! Does running a blog such as this take a large amount
    of work? I have very little expertise in coding however I had been hoping to start my own blog soon. Anyway, should you have any ideas
    or techniques for new blog owners please share. I know this is off subject but I just had to ask.
    Thank you!

  15. Hey there! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would
    be okay. I’m undoubtedly enjoying your blog and look forward to
    new updates.

  16. I do not even understand how I finished up here, however I
    thought this post was good. I do not recognize who you might be however certainly
    you’re going to a famous blogger if you happen to are not already.
    Cheers!

  17. Moreover, discolorations that are due to antibiotics and hereditary factors, that is
    natural pigmentation can lighten between two and three shades after whitening treatments.
    Ask your family and friends for any professionals they may recommend.
    These ages old systems, based on herbs and diet,
    offer a powerfully effective and gentle way to heal, with the least danger of
    side effects.

  20. I love what you guys tend to be up too. This sort of clever work and exposure!
    Keep up the wonderful works guys I’ve added you guys to my personal blogroll.

  22. Thanks for ones marvelous posting! I really enjoyed reading it, you will be a great author.
    I will ensure that I bookmark your blog and will come back in the future.
    I want to encourage continue your great writing, have a nice holiday weekend!

  23. Hello just wanted to give you a brief heads up and let
    you know a few of the images aren’t loading properly. I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue.
    I’ve tried it in two different internet browsers and both show
    the same outcome.

  25. An impressive share! I’ve just forwarded this onto a co-worker who
    was doing a little research on this. And he in fact
    ordered me lunch simply because I found it for him…
    lol. So let me reword this…. Thanks for the meal!!
    But yeah, thanx for spending some time to discuss
    this issue here on your web site.

  27. To quote among the great political analysts Bonaventure Bootlegger
    ‘You can lead a horse to water, big-deal. Skylanders Giants is the highly
    anticipated sequel to the original Skylanders game, called Skylanders: Spyro’s Adventure.
    “Principal Van – Der Jagt of Ogden International School failed to report more than one case of severe bullying,” the petition says.

  30. My partner and I absolutely love your blog and find almost all of
    your post’s to be what precisely I’m looking for.
    Does one offer guest writers to write content to suit your needs?
    I wouldn’t mind creating a post or elaborating on some of the subjects you write with regards to
    here. Again, awesome site!

  31. samsung 50 inch led tv at target
    sony 50 inch led tv ex645
    50 inch led tv costco
    50 inch led tv cheap

    This particular placement often leads to being perfect
    for workout additional information. Sites such as will provides you with more information than utilized
    typically dream about.

    ecostar 50 inch led tv
    50 inch led tv wattage
    50 inch led tv cyber monday
    50 inch led tv with vga input

  33. Por ahora, usted probablemente ha oído hablar del fenómeno de los juegos móviles que es Pokémon GO. Tal vez usted es incluso entre las decenas de millones de personas que han descargado a un ritmo sin precedentes, por lo que es el juego móvil más grande en la historia de EE.UU..

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>