Demo: Active Share In A Tizen Powered Home

A very cool demo of Active Share in a connected home powered by Tizen. You can starting watching a movie on the TV, that is stored on your phone and seamlessly transition to watching it on the refrigerator, and back to the TV when you’re done with the kitchen. You can also playback media stored on the phone wirelessly to the fridge or the TV.

The refrigerator that you see is a prototype based Tizen and Tizen powered TVs are expected to become commercially available in 2015.

