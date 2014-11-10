Android, Apple

Fix iMessage: Here’s the first thing which you should do after switching away from the iPhone

A major annoyance when to move away from the iPhone is that you suddenly stop receiving messages. This happens because your friends’ iOS devices think that you still use an iPhone, so regular text messages are sent as iMessages, and thus never delivered.

Fortunately there is now a fix for this. You can de-register from iMessage here. Apple’s been slow to sort this mess out, but better late than never.

via: Gizmodo

