iMediaShare: A must have free app if you own a Smart TV

The best part about owing a Smart TV is that you can play back locally stored content like photos, movies, home videos wirelessly on the large screen without moving a muscle. But sometimes the implementation isn’t as easy as it sounds.

Modern Smart TVs support technologies like DLNA and Miracast, and most newer phones can take advantage of these. All you need to do is install an app. While Android has a few more choices for DLNA apps that act as servers, the choice is slightly more limited on iOS. Most people just give in and buy an Apple TV. But you don’t necessarily need to do that if mirroring your iOS device isn’t the intention, but playing back photos, video and audio is.

Enter iMediaShare, available both for Android and iOS as a free download.



The app lets you playback videos, photos and audio stored on your smartphone to your TV with incredible ease. Just navigate to the content and tap which screen you’d like to see it on. The only requirement obviously is that both devices must be connected to the same WIFI network.

As A NAS Remote

But the best part about iMediaShare is that it also acts a a remote for your Plex installation. Opening the sharing settings on your TV and then trying to find the server and looking for the media that you want to playback, can be cumbersome. On iMediaShare your Plex or other network server just shows up in the local network section and you can navigate to whatever it is that you’re looking for and directly play it back on your TV, without even having to pick up the remote.

