Nokia just announced a 7.9″ Android Tablet, the Nokia N1

Nokia is estopped from making a smartphone till the end of 2016, but that hasn’t stopped the company from releasing a brand new tablet. Say hello to the N1, a brand new Android 5.0 Lollipop powered tablet. The tablet ships with a design that closely resembles the iPad Mini, and features top specs including a 7.9″ 2048 x 1536 IPS screen, ‘retina’ if you will. It is powered by Intel’s 64-bit Atom Processor clocked at 2.3 GHz and comes with 2GB of RAM. The N1 is crafted from a single piece of aluminum, and packs an all new reversible USB connector.

The end result is that Nokia has a tablet that’s thinner and lighter than Apple’s iPad Mini, and better spec’d too. An 8MP rear camera, and a 5MP front facing camera are the other highlights. Coupled with its $250 price tag and the fact that it runs stock Android with the Z launcher on top of it, it makes for a very compelling device.

The only bit of bad news is that the tablet is expected to hit China around the Chinese New Year in February, and there is no word on where else it is headed for now.

Nevertheless the Nokia of yore is back, and if the tablet is any indication, don’t be surprised if Nokia holds a press event the day their embargo on smartphones lifts. Full tech specs and pictures below.

The Nokia N1 will be available in Natural Aluminum and Lava Grey.

