If you like sharing videos from the 9GAG app on the iPhone, you may have realised that hitting the share button and choosing WhatsApp or any other app only leads to a link to that post being shared. It’s annoying, because your friend then has to open it in the browser and the whole experience isn’t frictionless.
Fortunately, post iOS 8 and its extension support, the latest version of WhatsApp makes this process a lot easier. You can now directly export the video into WhatsApp, such that it plays back natively.
Here’s how:
Instead of directly hitting the WhatsApp share button once you’ve selected share, press ‘Open video in mp4’ first, and then select the WhatsApp button on the next screen.
From the following screen chose which friend/group you want to send it to. That’s it. Basically the trick is to open in MP4 first, and then share the video to whatever app you like.
19 thoughts on “How to export videos from 9GAG to WhatsApp on the iPhone”
I am not getting the open mp4 option in my iphone, please do help me out!
