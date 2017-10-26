Apple Store App Now Available In India

Arguably the fastest way to order an Apple product online is though the company’s Apple Store App. Previously it was only available in countries where Apple’s official online store existed. However it is now available in India as well. Earlier you had to sign in with an Apple account associated with another country to download it.

You can choose a country and proceed to use the app as if you were there. This would be useful for those looking to order the iPhone X from countries such as the US, as now the warranty would remain valid in India as well.

Just in time for the pre-orders.

