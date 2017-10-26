Important: Internationally Bought iPhones May Get Warranty In India, But Not Insurance

Even since I came across Raju PP’s post on how Apple has expanded warranty coverage in India for iPhones bought abroad, social media is full of posts about how people are going to import their iPhone X from the US (Rs. 73,000 incl. tax starting versus Rs. 89,000 in India) or any other country where its cheaper. While that might save you money now, there is one essential aspect that people forget is that internationally bought iPhone won’t be eligible for insurance in India. At launch getting a broken iPhone 7 Plus swapped cost around 34,000 INR, and the repair price for the iPhone X will certainly be even greater. Given Apple’s reliability otherwise, insurance may be more important than warranty alone.

As a matter of policy, all major providers like Syska or New India etc require a bill issued in India before they sell you coverage. Therefore the only hope is if you purchase Apple Care from the country the phone was bought. But even that doesn’t guarantee that damage related incidents will be covered in another country, its a grey area. The Apple Care US policy seems to restrict coverage internationally, but Apple Australia seems to permit it. Therefore this option is also a hit or miss situation.

Just something you should know before you pull the trigger.

Share this: Facebook

Google

Twitter

