Samsung Galaxy S9 to be launched at MWC 2018

Samsung did not announce the S9 at CES 2018 – there were some rumours that it would be announced then but that did not happen. Well now we have confirmation from the Samsung US news website that the next Samsung Galaxy S9 will be launched at MWC 2018 on February 25th 2018 at 10:30 PM IST.

From the brief release it seems like they have focused on the S9’s camera and are aiming to improve that significantly and it may feature HDR video capture.

Also other key things to watch would be whether the 3.5 mm headphone jack is retained (most likely it will be retained), do we get an in-screen finger print sensor, better battery life in addition to the better camera as mentioned above.

What are your thoughts on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S9 ?

Share this: Facebook

Google

Twitter

